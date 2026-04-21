Wellington man Philip Sutton still missing after flooding

Source: Radio New Zealand

NZ Police/Supplied

There has been no update overnight in the search for a Wellington man, reported missing after flash floods hit the capital.

A family member called emergency services around 7am on Monday after being unable to make contact with Philip Sutton, who is aged in his 60s.

Sutton’s Karori South Road property was found to have been hit by floodwaters and debris.

On Tuesday morning, a police spokesperson said “there are no updates from overnight unfortunately”.

“We’ll be formulating a plan for today once conditions can be assessed in daylight.”

RNZ

Search and Rescue teams has spent hours at the site on Monday, clearing the property but were unable to find him.

Police told RNZ abysmal weather had hampered the search, which would resume when conditions allow.

MetService has issued a red heavy rain warning for Wellington and Wairarapa until Tuesday night.

The Wellington region is also now under a state of emergency.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand