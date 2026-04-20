Police to search Red Zone area for Rowena

Source: New Zealand Police

Christchurch Police have identified an area of interest in the ongoing search for missing 39-year-old Rowena Walker.

Rowena was last seen on CCTV footage on Bassett Street on 14 August, with an associate, and Police and her family remain desperate to locate her.

Detective Senior Sergeant Jo Carolan says enquiries have led Police to believe Rowena may have been near the Residential Red Zone around the time she went missing.

“We believe Rowena went missing from Christchurch, as we have found no evidence she left the city prior to her disappearance. The day before, she told family she was living in Christchurch with a friend, indicating an intention to settle here.

“This week, Police Search and Rescue alongside Specialist Search teams will be conducting land, water, and aerial searches in and around the Red Zone.

“Members of the public may see an increased presence while we are searching the area, including the use of a drone.”

Police continue to ask members of the community to provide any information they may have regarding Rowena’s whereabouts.

Police would like to thank those members of the public who have provided information so far that has assisted in our search for Rowena.

“If you are yet to speak with us, please get in touch.”

If you have information that can assist in locating Rowena, please contact Police online at 105.police.govt.nz or call 105, referencing file number 251022/9026.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI