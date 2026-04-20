Do you know this man? Police continue appeal in burglary investigation

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are continuing to seek information on an unknown male who was found inside a Glen Innes home last week.

Investigators have worked through the weekend to try and progress enquiries into the burglary on Chiltern Crescent in the early hours of 17 April.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rebecca Kirk, of Auckland City CIB, says the male’s identity is still not known.

“We have located several items of interest in our investigation, and these have been submitted to PHF Science for forensic testing,” she says.

“It’s still early stages in our enquiries but we hope these will yield further lines of enquiries.”

Police have been provided with a distinctive description of the male and what little he was wearing at the time.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kirk says someone within the community will know who this male is.

“We can also release that the male is believed to be within the age of 16 to mid-20s, based on the description from occupants of the property,” she says.

The male has been described as:

– A male

– Aged 16 to mid-20s

– Possibly Pacific Islander

– Around 5’8” / 172 centimetres in height

– A neck tattoo of a gothic or Irish clover, or similar

– A horse-tail or rat’s tail type haircut

– Barefoot

– Wearing red and white striped ‘candy cane’ boxer shorts.

Police reiterate advice to the community to report any suspicious activity to Police by calling 111.

“Based on what the male has been described as wearing, we believe he is likely local to the area,” Detective Senior Sergeant Kirk says.

“I’m asking anyone who saw this male and or knows who he is to come forward now.

“This is a concerning incident, and Police are committed to identifying this male and establishing what he was doing at the time.”

Police are asking anyone who might know this man to contact Police on 105 using the reference number 260417/6763.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

MIL OSI