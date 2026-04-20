Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied/ Ross Perry

The remote King County settlement of Ōhura remains cut off to all but emergency services following the weekend deluge.

Ruapehu mayor Weston Kirton said there were slips and surface flooding on the roads making access perilous.

“The public have been excluded except the odd media have gone in there, but we’re permitting only those who are authorised to get in there, but it’s closed off to the public in most parts of the area.

“So, there is a limitation to getting into Ōhura and only those emergency services can get in there as of right and it’s usually four wheel drive or a ute or something like that.

He Kirton said between 100 and 150 people had been affected by the flooding and a small number were still sheltering at the Ōhura community hall.

Supplied/ Ross Perry

“We have a number of council staff there and Red Cross, for example, and we have Civil Defence on board, we have engineers assessing the situation, but the first thing is the welfare of the community.

“So, we’re providing some accommodation somewhat in the community at the community hall with bedding, food and the likes, and just assessing their people’s circumstances one by one, and if there’s a need to relocate people somewhere else, then we’ll try and do that.”

Weston Kirton said while floodwaters had receded there was more rain forecast and the district had a huge clean up ahead of it.

“It’s chaotic, to say the least. I’ve just been talking to the roading engineers and the road contractors. They’ve got every available digger and contractor out there doing what they need to do to just open the roads into one lane.

“It won’t be pretty, but they’re doing their best to get the main roads open so that farmers can get stock out or produce out or people coming in to service the farms.

“And of course schools are affected as well, but there are a number of roads that are completely cut off and there’s no way can we get in there.”

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand