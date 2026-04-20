Girls approached by group in car, police investigating

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Marika Khabazi

Two young girls were approached by a group in a car last week in what police are investigating as suspicious behaviour.

The girls were walking on Kerr Street in Devonport last Tuesday when the vehicle stopped beside them, police said.

One of the occupants gestured towards the girls, who ran off towards a family address.

Police were contacted later that day.

Inspector Aron McKeown told RNZ police had been reviewing CCTV of the area and were asking any witnesses to get in contact.

“The occupants of the vehicle can also come forward to clarify what has occurred last week,” he said.

“If anyone has information to assist our enquiries they can report this online or call 105 using the reference number 260414/6009.”

The vehicle was described as a blue station wagon, with two men and a woman inside.

Anyone with information regarding last week’s incident can also provide anonymous information through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

In May last year a man tried to force a primary school student into his car near Rowandale School in Manurewa as the child was walking home.

The incident was followed days later, with Kaurilands School in Titirangi reporting a student being approached by a woman in a car on their way in to school, asking if he wanted a ride.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand