Have you seen Katrina?

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are asking for the public’s help finding Katrina, who has been reported missing from the Ruakākā area.

Katrina, 38, was last seen on Kihi Place during the early hours of this morning.

She has black hair and is likely wearing black long sleeved pyjamas.

Police and Katrina’s family have concerns for her welfare and would like to find her as soon as possible.

If you have seen Katrina or have any information that could help us find her, please call 111 and reference job number P066138987.

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

NOTE TO MEDIA: Police are in the process of obtaining a recent photograph, however this is not available as yet.

MIL OSI