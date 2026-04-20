Search under way for Karori man

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Wellington District Prevention Manager Inspector Fleur de Bes:

A search and rescue operation has been launched in Karori this morning, after a man was reported as unaccounted for following the severe weather.

Emergency services were contacted about 7.15am by a concerned resident who had not been able to make contact with a family member.

Their Karori South Road property was found to have been affected by floodwaters and debris.

Police are now working to establish where the man may be. This includes checking places he is known to frequent, as well as a search of the immediate area, including through South Karori Road and the nearby streams.

Further information will be provided when it becomes available.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI