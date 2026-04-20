Continued appeal as further charges laid against man for alleged sexual offences

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Acting Detective Sergeant Steve Leonard:

Police investigating reports of serious sexual offending by a Flaxmere man are continuing to appeal for information.

On Monday 23 March, a 37-year-old Flaxmere man, who has name suppression, was arrested and charged with abduction for sex, impedes breathing/blood circulation, two counts of unlawful sexual connection with female over 16, and four counts male rapes female over 16. He is currently remanded in custody, due to reappear in Napier District Court on 12 June.

Since then, a further victim has come forward in relation to offending that is reported to have occurred in the Tūrangi area on 7 March.

In relation to this incident, Police have laid a further 13 charges against the man, including abduction for sex, injures with intent to injure, indecently assaulting female over 16, male rapes female over 16, two counts of impedes breathing/blood circulation, and seven counts of unlawful sexual connection with female over 16. He is due to appear in Taupō District Court on 29 April in relation to these charges.

Police continue to appeal for anyone who may have information on any other alleged offending by this man to come forward.

We want to thank the victims who have come forward so far and commend them on their bravery. We know it can be very difficult and distressing to have talk about these incidents, but we want to reassure you, and any other victims, that we take you and these matters seriously.

Police has a number of officers and detectives dedicated to these cases and we provide a safe space to report offending in confidence.

If you have any information that may assist Police in our investigation, please contact us online at 105.police.govt.nz or call 105, referencing file number 260316/3776.

We can then contact you to make appropriate arrangements to discuss matters in an appropriate and safe way.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI