Auckland Transport appoints Stacey van der Putten as interim chief executive

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Rayssa Almeida

Auckland Transport (AT) has appointed Stacey van der Putten as its interim chief executive.

She begins the role next month as the organisation is reformed to focus solely on public transport.

Van der Putten has been the voice of public transport and safety for the organisation and will helm AT for 18 months.

The salary is $574,000 and mayor Wayne Brown is backing the appointment.

“Stacey has done a great job as AT’s Director of Public Transport and Active Modes and is a respected leader with a comprehensive knowledge of transport, council and the local government sector,” Brown said.

“She is well versed on the complexities of the transport transition programme, and the expectations of what we want out of this reform, which is to ensure AT is ready to be strictly a delivery agency for public transport,” he said.

“This will be crucial as AT goes through change. I look forward to continuing to work closely with her.”

AT board chair Andrew Ritchie said van der Putten brings a wealth of institutional knowledge through a time of change and significant delivery.

“The board and I are thrilled Stacey has accepted the role, which comes at a critical moment as we prepare for upcoming changes to transport governance in Auckland,” Ritchie said.

“Stacey is a highly respected transport leader who has served in a number of roles at Auckland Transport since 2017,” he said.

“She has a deep understanding of the transport system in Auckland, and as highly regarded locally and across the sector.”

She begins the role on May 1.

The AT board acknowledged and thanked outgoing chief executive Dean Kimpton, who finishes his role at the end of this month.

“Dean has made a significant contribution to AT over the past three years. The AT Board wishes Dean all the very best for his future endeavours and thanks him for his leadership and delivering outcomes for Aucklanders,” Ritchie said.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand