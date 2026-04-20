Further boost for arts and culture across Tāmaki Makaurau

Source: Auckland Council

Auckland Council is investing a further $286,106 into arts and culture across the region this financial year, supporting 14 creative projects through the latest round of Regional Arts and Culture grants.

Approved by the Community Committee on 16 April, grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 will go to both emerging and established groups to deliver a diverse programme of dance, performance, poetry, music and storytelling activities across the Auckland region.

Community Committee chair Councillor Julie Fairey says a continued demand for arts and culture funding reflects a vibrant and flourishing sector in Tāmaki Makaurau.

“This grant fund is very popular, showing the strong interest from Aucklanders in arts and culture, and the high calibre of expertise and creativity across our region,” says Cr Fairey.

“Because funds are limited, we can’t invest in every project that applied, so we have prioritised those that will attract an audience from across Tāmaki Makaurau and build the sustainability of our vitally important creative sector.”

The council’s General Manager of Community Wellbeing, Kenneth Aiolupotea, says each successful recipient has outlined how their project will meet specific criteria like reaching new audiences and removing barriers to participate in arts and culture.

“Community-based groups are best-placed to design and deliver projects that really appeal to their audiences,” says Mr Aiolupotea.

“With support from volunteers and community resources, they’re able to achieve strong social and cultural outcomes that would not otherwise be possible.”

This latest funding brings the council’s total investment through the Regional Arts and Culture grants programme to $1,358,506 this financial year, supporting the goals of Toi Whītiki – Auckland’s Arts and Culture Strategic Action Plan.

The programme continues to drive strong participation, with more than 600,000 people enjoying projects supported in the last funding round.

Some of the successful organisations receiving multi-year funding include the Manukau Orchestral Society, Silo Theatre, Te Pou Theatre Trust and the Basement Theatre Trust.

At the end of the grant term, recipients will complete a report on the outcomes delivered, for reporting back to the Community Committee in mid-2027.

The next funding round will open for applications on 1 May 2026 and close on 12 July 2026. For more information and previous funding allocations, visit the main Auckland Council webiste.

MIL OSI