As Digital Lending Grows in Singapore, Lending Bee® Strengthens Cybersecurity and Data Protection Standards

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 April 2026 – As digital lending continues to grow in Singapore, borrowers are placing greater emphasis on both convenience and the security of their personal information.

Lending Bee® has responded to these evolving expectations by strengthening its digital capabilities alongside its cybersecurity and data protection standards. As a licensed money lender in Singapore, the company continues to invest in technology and governance to deliver a safer and more reliable borrowing experience.

Recognised by the Singapore FinTech Association (SFA) with the SFA FinTech Certificate under the Credit Assessment and Lending category, Lending Bee® has established itself as a digitally progressive player within the regulated lending space. The recognition reflects its role in advancing the digitalisation of traditional moneylending processes within a regulated framework.

Through its proprietary digital solutions and mobile-enabled services, Lending Bee® has streamlined personal loan application processes, allowing customers to receive outcomes more quickly and with greater transparency. This approach reflects the company’s focus on improving accessibility while maintaining responsible lending practices.

At the same time, Lending Bee® has strengthened its cybersecurity framework to ensure that customer information remains protected in an increasingly digital environment. The company has upgraded its IT infrastructure with enhanced security architecture, improved system isolation, and reinforced monitoring capabilities to better detect and mitigate potential risks.

Access control measures have also been further strengthened, alongside enhancements to user access management processes such as regular reviews and improved authentication practices, to reinforce accountability across the organisation.

To align with national cybersecurity standards, Lending Bee® has initiated its roadmap towards obtaining Singapore’s Cyber Essentials certification, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining high standards of data protection and system security.

Beyond internal systems, the company has enhanced its vendor governance and compliance processes, including periodic assessments and independent evaluations, to ensure that third-party partners meet stringent data protection requirements.

Lending Bee® has also implemented a comprehensive Data Protection Policy in accordance with the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA), covering the secure collection, storage, and handling of customer information, as well as clear protocols for data governance and accountability.

“Digital innovation should never come at the expense of trust,” said Liu Xiao, Managing Director at Lending Bee Pte. Ltd. “As we continue to modernise the borrowing experience, we are equally committed to strengthening cybersecurity, data protection, and responsible lending standards for our customers.”

By combining digital innovation with strong governance and security practices, Lending Bee® aims to provide borrowers in Singapore with a safer, more reliable, and more transparent lending experience. More information is available at https://www.lendingbee.com.sg/.

Hashtag: #LendingBee #DigitalLending #FinTech #Cybersecurity #DataProtection

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– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.