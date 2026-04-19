Watch: Green Party co-leaders deliver State of the Planet update

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

Green Party co-leaders Marama Davidson and Chlöe Swarbrick are expected to deliver their ‘State of the Planet’ speeches in Wellington.

The annual address is the Greens’ version of the sweeping ‘State of the Nation’ speeches delivered by the leaders of other political parties.

This year’s speech has been billed as “a chance to take stock of where we are, where we are heading, and what needs to change”.

You can watch Davidson and Swarbrick’s speeches from about 2pm in the player above.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand