‘The song is a tribute to the resilience of coastal people’

Source: Radio New Zealand
Musician Hanne Jøstensen now lives on the coast in Island Bay, Wellington, but grew up on a tiny remote island in Norway.
She has just released a song ‘Lighthouse’ which has a very personal connection as her grandfather was lighthouse keeper on the island of Sula, off the northwest coast of Norway.
“My dad grew up in the lighthouse, or the residence, and I grew up just down from it.
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand