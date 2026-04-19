SH 35 closed north of Gisborne after crash

Source: Radio New Zealand

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One person has died and three more have been injured, and part of State Highway 35 has been closed following a crash near Whangara in Tairāwhiti.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash crash about 6pm on Sunday and found one person dead at the scene, police said.

One person with serious injuries, and two people with moderate injuries were taken to hospital.

NZTA said the crash scene was between the Glenroy Road and Christopher Road intersections, and there was no detour.

State Highway 35 was also closed further north, between Te Araroa and Hicks Bay, amid continuing stormy weather that has affected much of the North Island.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand