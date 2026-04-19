Auckland FC loss gives Premier’s Plate to Newcastle Jets

Source: Radio New Zealand

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Second-placed Auckland FC’s hopes of winning the A-League Premier’s Plate have slipped away in a 1-0 defeat to lowly Central Coast Mariners at Mt Smart Stadium.

The Mariners struck early on the counter attack, with striker Ali Auglah scoring his fifth goal of the season.

Weather also played a role in Auckland’s penultimate match of the regular season, as lightning forced players from the field for a lengthy delay.

Once play resumed, Central Coast absorbed the pressure, and Auckland were unable to find an equalizer.

Auckland has now gone winless in their past four matches.

“I couldn’t fault the players for their endeavour today,” Auckland stand-in coach Danny Hay said.

The boys ran themselves into the ground and tried incredibly hard, we just lacked a little moment of quality.

“They defended the box very, very well. They put their body on the line, looked hungry and they won some crucial headers.”

Auckland’s final regular season game is away against Sydney FC next weekend.

With Auckland’s loss today, Newcastle Jets will take out the A-League men’s premiership.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand