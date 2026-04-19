After the deluge: Flood clean-up in Porirua

Source: Radio New Zealand

Porirua is facing more rain, as locals affected by unexpected flooding scramble to clean up their properties, extracting water from flooded carpets and shifting silt from flooded driveways and backyards.

The deluge hit on Saturday, but fierce weather still looms. On Sunday afternoon MetService issued a yellow Heavy Rain Watch for Porirua from Monday morning, along with a Strong Wind Watch from Monday afternoon. Nearby an orange Heavy Rain Watch warning was issued for the Hutt Valley and other parts of the wider Wellington region from Monday morning.

In Pāuatahanui, Judy and Michael Parker were cleaning out their garage when RNZ spoke to them on Sunday.

“Our driveway was a raging torrent and the fence had ended up out on the street,” Judy Parker said. “It was absolutely phenomenal.”

RNZ / Krystal Gibbens

Firewood they had stacked scattered with the flooding and one of their cars was inundated with floodwaters.

She said they had already reached out to their insurance company and the clean up was well underway.

“We are so lucky, so lucky that it’s as minimal as what it is.”

RNZ / Krystal Gibbens

Daril Thomas was also trying to get excess water out of his garage today.

“The carpets are all saturated, the walls are going to have to all be cut out and dried out, and there were some items in here that were electrical in nature that were destroyed.”

He said he was now thinking about what options he could look at to reduce the risk of his garage flooding again.

Meanwhile, at Light House Cinema in Pāuatahanui, owner Simon Werry said there was a lot of silt and mud on the property that needed cleaning up.

But the cinemas themselves hadn’t been impacted, he said, and they were still able to trade.

RNZ / Krystal Gibbens

Nearby Groundup cafe were also open for trade today, but supervisor James Lloyd said trade this weekend had been significantly hampered by the flooding and road closures.

“We normally have a line out the door already, so yeah, it’s pretty bad.”

RNZ / Krystal Gibbens

Robin Chesterfield was among a group of volunteers helping clean out a cottage belonging to Forest and Bird.

“The water’s come up into the cottage here,” he said. “Just a very thin layer of water with a lot of mud.”

“So, we’re just cleaning out and we’re going to have to rip the carpet up and do away with carpet.”

RNZ / Krystal Gibbens

Meanwhile, Andrew and Jenny Frazer’s home flooded inside.

The pair had professional cleaners in on Saturday night to help them extract the water.

“1 o’clock this morning, we finally collapsed,” Andrew Frazer said.

However they still had quite a mess on their hands, he said.

In nearby Judgeford, Jackie Thomas-Teague said they have a little river running through their property, but on Saturday it was “raging … logs were flowing down it”.

It was the worst flooding she’s seen on the property: “It was just wall to wall water from one side of the valley to the other.”

Several residents raised concerns about the area being vulnerable to flooding and were worried about their properties getting flooded again.

RNZ / Krystal Gibbens

They wanted both Porirua City Council and the government to take a hard look at the infrastructure in the area and to consider what measures could be put in place to reduce flooding risk.

Several residents said culverts in the area weren’t up to scratch.

Porirua City Council said the culverts were at end of their life and due for renewal. However it said the renewal would not change hydraulic performance in weather events such as what occurred on Saturday.

RNZ / Krystal Gibbens

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