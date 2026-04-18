Taupō dirt bike rider arrested as police crackdown on dangerous driving

Source: Radio New Zealand

Police/Supplied

An 18-year-old Taupō rider was arrested and had his dirt bike seized after speeding in residential areas and public roads.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Yardley said police had been targeting the use of off-road motorcycles on local roads.

“We’ve had numerous complaints about dirt bikes speeding in residential areas and on public roads where they’re quite simply not permitted.

He said it was multiple complaints from the public that let them to carry out several searches.

“This behaviour puts riders, pedestrians and other road users at risk.

“We will continue to take action where off-road motorcycles are illegally used on public roads.”

Yardley said while most riders were doing the right thing, it was a few that were putting themselves and others at risk.

“Riding motorcycles that are not road-legal, on public roads, is illegal and will not be tolerated.”

The man is set to appear in Taupō District Court on 26 May, on multiple charges including offending related to dangerous and unlawful riding.

Police said more arrests are likely as enquiries continue.

They said people who reported dangerous riding have been “instrumental” and encouraged the public to contact police if they see dangerous motorcycle riding.

Police should be contacted on 111 if there is an immediate risk and any non-urgent information via 105, either by phone or online.

Relevant photos, footage, CCTV or dashcam footage are also encouraged.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, using reference number 260413/2316.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand