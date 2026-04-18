Kiwi boxer Lani Daniels claims three world titles with TKO victory

Source: Radio New Zealand

AFP

New Zealand boxer Lani Daniels has claimed three world titles with a TKO victory over Shadasia Green, but triumph turned to concern after her opponent was stretchered out of Madison Square Garden in New York.

Green was taken to hospital soon after the bout finished in the ninth round with the referee stepping in after Daniels unleashed a flurry of punches on Green, the defending IBF and WBO super middleweight champion. Ring Magazine’s belt was also on the line in the bout.

Daniels raised her gloves in triumph when the referee ended the fight, but she stopped celebrating as concern mounted over Green’s condition.

The American had looked unsteady on her feet at the end of the eighth round, and had little defence against Daniels in the night.

The broadcasting team commentating on the fight told viewers later that Green was conscious and recovering.

The result was a huge upset.

AFP

Daniels, who is coached by former world champion Daniella Smith, had lost her last two bouts by unanimous decision, while Green had won her previous three bouts.

Daniels, whose hometown is Pipiwai in Northland, has now won world titles in three different divisions – having formerly taken the IBF heavyweight and lightweight crowns, and now the three-belt super middleweight titles.

Last year she fell short in her bid to become the undisputed world heavyweight champion, when she was beaten by Claressa Shields by unanimous decision in Detroit.

But now she is the unified super middleweight champion.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand