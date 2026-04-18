SH 2 through Waioweka Gorge closed due to slip

Source: Radio New Zealand

NZTA/Screenshot

Forecasted rain and an unstable slip has closed State Highway 2 through Waioweka Gorge.

The Bay of Plenty, East of Whakatāne River, is under an Orange Heavy Rain Warning from 3am Sunday through to 4pm.

The Transport Agency said it will remain closed until after that weather as the Goldsmith Slip is not fully cleared.

It will likely reopen Sunday evening after the weather has passed and the road has been inspected.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand