Live: Super Rugby Pacific – Hurricanes v Chiefs

Source: Radio New Zealand

Follow all the Super Rugby Pacific action, as the Hurricanes take on the Chiefs at FMG Stadium.

After dispatching the Blues 42-19 in Wellington, the competition leaders head to Hamilton for another top-of-the-table clash.

“We were pretty proud of our performance [against the Blues],” Hurricanes midfielder Billy Proctor said.

”We’re happy in a lot of areas, and happy that we did what we talked about and took the opportunities that we thought were going to be there.”

Meanwhile, the Chiefs crushed Moana Pasifika last round to leapfrog the Blues to second in the standings, three points behind the Hurricanes, who have a game in hand.

Kickoff is 7.05pm.

Liam Swiggs / RNZ

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand