Rugby: Black Ferns v Canada Pacific 4 match delayed by storm

Source: Radio New Zealand

www.photosport.nz

The Black Ferns have had their Pacific 4 rugby international against Canada in Kansas City delayed.

The game was due to kick off at 10.15am NZST this morning, but World Rugby has issued a statement saying due to forecasted inclement weather, which includes a tornado watch, the game has been delayed until further notice.

Organisers are now targeting a kick off time of 12pm NZST.

New Zealand goes clash with a win against the USA behind them, while Canada beat Australia.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand