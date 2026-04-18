Fatality following house fire, Rangataua

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Inspector Neil Forlong, Whanganui Area Commander:

Investigators undertaking a scene examination at a house fire in Rangataua located one person deceased yesterday afternoon.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) were alerted to the house fire on Kaha Street at around 6.40pm on Thursday 16 April.

The fire was extinguished by Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ), and Police were notified at around 7.25pm.

A scene guard was put in place overnight, to allow for a scene examination to be conducted during daylight hours yesterday.

Sadly, FENZ and Police investigators yesterday afternoon located the deceased person inside the house.

A scene guard remains in place at the house as investigators continue work to determine the circumstances of the fire.

Work is also under way to formally identify the deceased person and establish the circumstances of their death.

While we are in the very early stages of this investigation, our initial enquiries suggest there may be a connection between the fire and a fatal crash that occurred in Tangiwai on Thursday evening.

One person died in the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 49, which emergency services were notified of at around 6.45pm.

While that person is also yet to be formally identified, the vehicle involved is believed to be connected to the address where the fire occurred.

Residents in the Rangataua area may notice an increased police presence in the community as we continue to make enquiries into the circumstances of these two incidents, to establish exactly what has occurred.

If anyone has information which they think may assist our enquiries, we encourage them to report it via 105, quoting file number 260417/7386.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI