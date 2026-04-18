Live: Heavy rain, reports of flooding in lower North Island

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / NZTA

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for areas of the lower North Island, as wild weather lashes the country.

The latest warning applies to Kāpiti Coast, Upper Hutt City, Hutt City, Porirua City, Wellington City, South Wairarapa, and is expected to be accompanied by torrential rain and damaging wind gusts.

There have reportedly been some instances of flooding called in to emergency services.

Follow reports live below:

These severe thunderstorms were moving towards the southeast, and were expected to lie near Wellington, offshore Mana Island, Porirua, Paekākāriki and Pukerua bay at 9.00 am and near Wellington, Lower Hutt, Upper Hutt, Porirua and Wainuiomata at 9.30am.

Additional heavy rain watches and a strong wind watch are also in place as a complex trough moves over the North Island, bringing further periods of heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds.

A heavy rain watch covers the Tararua Range, the Kāpiti Coast and parts of Wellington north of the harbour from 6am Saturday until 2am Sunday, with periods of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms.

Further north, a heavy rain watch is in place for northern and eastern parts of Northland north of Whangārei from 9pm Saturday to 5am Sunday, where localised downpours may approach warning levels.

In the South Island, the Richmond and Bryant Ranges and parts of Tasman District northwest of Motueka are under heavy rain watches from 6am to 3pm Saturday.

A strong wind watch has also been issued for Wellington from 6am to 11am Saturday, with northerly winds that may approach severe gale strength in exposed places.

The National Emergency Management Agency advises that as storms approach you should:

Take shelter, preferably indoors away from windows;

Avoid sheltering under trees, if outside;

Get back to land, if outdoors on the water;

Move cars under cover or away from trees;

Secure any loose objects around your property;

Check that drains and gutters are clear;

Be ready to slow down or stop, if driving.

During and after the storm, you should also:

Beware of fallen trees and power lines;

Avoid streams and drains as you may be swept away in flash flooding.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand