Overdue kayakers rescued after Stanmore Bay trip

Source: New Zealand Police

Police Maritime responded to a search and rescue incident this afternoon after a group of kayakers were reported overdue off the coast in the Stanmore Bay area.

The group had set off from Mahurangi intending to paddle to Manly Beach. When one double kayak failed to arrive as expected and sea conditions deteriorated, with rough seas and winds of 15–20 knots, a member of the group contacted Police.

Police Coastal Master Senior Constable Trevor Proctor says they immediately initiated a search, issuing a mobile phone locate to the missing kayakers and tasking the Police Eagle helicopter, to search the coastal area between Mahurangi and Manly.

“The missing person wasn’t answering texts or calls so we managed to locate the kayakers by polling their phone.

“Eagle located the two kayakers approximately 5.7 kilometres off Stanmore Bay Beach.

“They were in the water holding onto their kayak and were unable to get back in due to the conditions.

“Both were wearing lifejackets.”

Police worked with Coastguard who were tasked to retrieve the kayakers.

Volunteers from Coastguard Hibiscus aboard Hibiscus Rescue 2 responded to the incident.

Hibiscus Rescue 2 retrieved both kayakers and transported them back to Coastguard Base at Stanmore Bay. No injuries were reported.

“We’re pleased with this positive outcome and acknowledge the teamwork between those involved, including the timely call for assistance, the use of location technology, and the coordinated response by emergency services,” says Senior Constable Proctor.

“This incident highlights the importance of always wearing a lifejacket and carrying more than one form of communication when you’re on the water.

“If you’re relying on a mobile phone, store it in a waterproof bag or case.

“These simple precautions can make a critical difference in an emergency.”

Police encourage anyone heading out on the water to check the forecast, plan conservatively and ensure they have appropriate safety equipment before setting out.

ENDS

Jo Wilson/NZ Police

MIL OSI