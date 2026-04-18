Live: NRL – NZ Warriors v Gold Coast Titans

Source: Radio New Zealand

Follow all the NRL action, as NZ Warriors take on Gold Coast Titans at Go Media Stadium in Auckland.

The Warriors will be riding high, after snapping a 17-game, 11-year losing streak against Melbourne Storm 38-14 last weekend.

While the struggling Titans have just two wins from six games so far this season, they have won seven of their last 10 against the Warriors, including a 66-6 hiding across the Tasman in 2024.

They have also won their last three at Mt Smart.

Kickoff is at 5pm.

Liam Swiggs / RNZ

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand