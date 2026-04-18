Police ask public for help after burglary in Auckland suburb

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / REECE BAKER

Police are asking for help to identify a man involved in a burglary in the Auckland suburb of Glen Innes.

An investigation is underway after the occupants awoke to an unknown male inside their home on Chiltern Crescent.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rebecca Kirk, of Auckland City CIB, said it happened at around 4.30am on Friday.

“Initially it was unclear who the person was in the darkness, but it was soon apparent that the male was not known to them,” she said.

“An occupant has screamed, startling the male and he has run from the address.”

He was last seen heading towards Leaside Lane.

Police were contacted and attended the scene a short time later.

The man has been described as a Pacific Islander, around 172 centimetres or 5’8″ tall, with a horse-tail haircut.

He had a neck tattoo of a gothic or Irish clover or similar.

He was also barefoot, and wearing red and white striped candy cane boxer shorts, at the time.

Kirk was confident that description would ring a bell in the community.

“Given the state of the man’s dress, we believe it is highly likely that he is local to the area,” she said.

While the occupants had not suffered any physical injuries, Kirk said it was a frightening event.

Police are asking anyone who might know this man to contact Police on 105 using the reference number 260417/6763.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand