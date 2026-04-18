Lower Hutt’s Eastern Bays Shared Path opens

Source: New Zealand Government

Lower Hutt’s new Eastern Bays Shared Path opens this morning, improving resilience for this coastal route and providing safer walking and cycling connections, Transport Minister Chris Bishop says.

“The new 4.4km seawall and shared path along Marine Drive between Point Howard and Eastbourne is a significant investment in both transport resilience and safer travel for Lower Hutt’s Eastern Bays,” Mr Bishop says.

“This project strengthens a critical coastal route that Eastern Bays communities rely on, helping protect Marine Drive from waves and erosion, as well as extreme weather events.

“The seawall also protects critical infrastructure under the road, including a major wastewater discharge pipe serving the Hutt Valley – making this a value-for-money investment in the services people depend on.

“Sitting alongside the soon-to-be-completed Ngauranga to Petone Shared Path, the project delivers a safer, more attractive walking and cycling connection between local bays and into the wider Lower Hutt network, supporting active travel and reduced congestion.

“I want to acknowledge the patience of Eastern Bays communities during construction. It’s taken a while, but the Bays are now more resilient, and this long-awaited piece of infrastructure is now done.”

Notes to editor:

The project progressed from early community engagement in 2015 and consent approvals between 2019–2021, to construction beginning in August 2022.

The project is delivered in partnership with iwi mana whenua (Taranaki Whānui ki te Upoko o te Ika and Ngāti Toa Rangatira) through a Mana Whenua Steering Group alongside Hutt City Council.

Delivery is led by Te Ara Tupua Alliance (NZTA, Downer NZ, HEB Construction, and Tonkin + Taylor), which is also responsible for the Ngauranga to Petone shared path.

The total cost is $81.9 million, funded by Government (NIFF) $30 million, NZTA $25.5 million, and Hutt City Council $26.4 million.

Construction has been delivered in stages across the Eastern Bays, with key completions including: Eastbourne to Days Bay (first section opened November 2023; construction completed April 2024) Sunshine Bay and York Bay (completed December 2024) Sorrento Bay (bird protection area completed September 2025; full construction completed December 2025) Point Howard (completed November 2025) Lowry Bay (completed April 2026)



MIL OSI