Transport Minister Chris Bishop brushes off leadership bid questions

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Penny Smith

The Transport Minister Chris Bishop is playing down political pressure following recent poll results, insisting that he remains focused on the job and confident in the Prime Minister.

Touted as a potential contender for the National Party’s top job amid speculation about Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s job security, Bishop batted down questions of a potential leadership bid.

Bishop also brushed off questions about his marginal Hutt South seat, and said he’s “head down” working for constituents, and will campaign on his record and future plans.

When asked directly, he confirmed he has confidence in the Prime Minister, declining to discuss private conversations but stressing they are in regular contact.

“Look, I’m just head down, bum up on my portfolios and also working hard locally as well.”

“I’ve got a good track record as a local MP, and I’ll be running on that record and also running on my and the government’s plans for the future.”

“You know, Hutt South has always been a closer venture. It always will be. It’s what they call a marginal seat.

“All I can do is put my best foot forward, run on my record, and run on future plans.

“The Prime Minister and I talk all the time… but I’m not going to get into what I’ve said to him or what he’s said to me recently.”

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand