Netball: Steel stun highly-rated Stars after ‘unacceptable’ second quarter collapse

Source: Radio New Zealand

Joshua Devenie / Photosport

The highly-fancied Stars have been brought back to earth by the Southern Steel in round two of netball’s ANZ Premiership with a deflating 69-60 loss in Invercargill.

A massive 21-7 second quarter blitz by the Steel left the Stars shell-shocked and was described as “unacceptable” by Stars coach Temepara Bailey given the calibre of players in her line-up.

The Stars recruited aggressively in the off-season, leading many to believe they are serious contenders this year.

The Stars opened their campaign with an impressive win over the Mystics a week before, while the Steel were held to the lowest score and biggest loss of the opening round with their 42-55 defeat to the Tactix.

The Southerners clearly wanted to make amends for that under-par performance but it took them a while to get started.

Stars’ shooters Amelia Walmsey and Martina Salmon, both Silver Ferns, had it all their own way in the opening quarter and were fed brilliantly by Claire O’Brien. The attacking trio moved to the Stars for 2026.

The visitors led 19-15 after the first quarter but when Steel goal keeper Carys Stythe came to life, it seemed to have a ripple affect on the rest of the team.

A fascinating battle between two Silver Ferns then played out across the game.

Stythe started winning ball and forced Walmsley into a held ball on her shot, which led to the Stars coach swapping Salmon into the goal shoot position.

Walmsley went back into goal shoot after half-time but Stythe kept applying pressure on her Silver Ferns team-mate and hesitation crept into her game.

Walmsley was no slouch, finishing the game with 48 goals at 92 percent accuracy.

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua would have been happy to see the two bookends push each other.

In the absence of some of the country’s top netballers to the Australian league, it’s incumbent on the Silver Ferns that remain in New Zealand to keep driving standards and challenging each other.

When the Steel got level with the Stars, the visitors responded with a time-out and made some defensive changes.

A few minutes later Stars defender Lili Tokaduadua had to be helped off the court with what looked like a knee or ankle injury as a result of an awkward landing.

Steel shooter Georgia Heffernan nailed a two-point shot on the buzzer to give her side a 36-26 half-time lead.

The Stars managed to win the third quarter by two, despite having to play with just six players at one point. Captain Mila Reuelu-Buchanan was suspended for two minutes for dangerous play when she got under the landing space of Serina Daunakamakama.

Walmsley and Salmon started to find a bit more space but Stythe and goal defence Jess Milne kept them in check and forced held balls.

The Steel led 52-44 going into the final quarter and the Stars threatened to mow them down courtesy of the super shot but it wasn’t enough to close the gap on a composed Steel side.

Stythe finished with MVP honours, while Dunn made amends in a big way for a quiet first round by putting up 54 goals at 96 percent.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand