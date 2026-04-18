Dozens evacuated as torrential rain floods Wellington suburbs, more downpours expected

Source: Radio New Zealand

Torrential rain has triggered what locals say is the worst flooding seen in years across parts of the Wellington region, forcing evacuations, inundating homes and cutting roads as more downpours loom.

Twenty-five homes in Stokes Valley and one in Porirua were evacuated on Saturday morning, with most residents staying with family and friends and a small number using council facilities.

Mark Papalii/RNZ

Wellington Region Civil Defence Emergency Management Group spokesperson Dan Neely said two further bands of heavy rain were expected around 2pm and again about 8pm, and urged people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel.

Facebook / Stokes Valley Volunteer Fire Brigade

He said it was difficult to predict exactly where the heaviest rain would fall, but warned already-hit areas near SH2, SH58 and SH59 were still a concern.

Streets flooded, homes inundated

Facebook / Stokes Valley Volunteer Fire Brigade

In Stokes Valley, residents described rapidly rising water in what many say is the worst flooding the area has experienced in years – and in some cases, decades.

Local Eugene Grant said a manhole burst around 7.30am, blasting water more than two metres into the air and sending silt surging down the street.

Mark Papalii/RNZ

“Water was basically up to our doorways… we could feel it coming through the floorboards and thought, ok, we need to get out of here,” he said.

Grant said his family tried to evacuate but found roads blocked.

The floodwaters later receded, leaving thick silt, with neighbours now racing to clean up before more rain arrives.

Mark Papalii/RNZ

He said it was the worst flooding he had seen in the area in 16 years.

Longtime resident Helen Coffey said it was the worst flooding she had witnessed in more than 40 years.

“It was really quite bad, it was really frightening, because we just don’t know what’s coming.”

Mark Papalii/RNZ

Nearby, Alice Odean said floodwater reached the second step of her front porch, leaving her to clear heavy silt from her driveway.

“I’m feeling angry… It’s just clean up and wait for the next round.”

Local Navneet Kant said water reached his driveway hedge and flooded his car.

Mark Papalii/RNZ

Plimmerton residents battle repeat flooding

Krystal Gibbens/RNZ

In coastal Plimmerton, residents spent the day sandbagging and clearing drains as a nearby stream overflowed, sending water into homes – in what locals said is another in a series of serious flooding events.

One property suffered damage to a garage and bedroom, with neighbours stepping in to help while the homeowners were away.

Local volunteer Damo said the stream floods “pretty much every time there’s a big storm”.

“I just thought I’d come down… try to get things cleared up and hopefully mitigate as much property damage as we can,” he said.

He said drains were often clogged, despite repeated calls for maintenance.

Penny Smith/RNZ

His mother, Irene, said she woke to heavy rain but didn’t realise the scale of flooding until later in the morning.

“These poor people… this is the second time in four to five years that they’ve been flooded out like this, and it’s not fair on them.”

RNZ / Warren Meech

Fire crews and locals worked to clear drains, helping water recede more quickly than in past events, but residents say the underlying problem remains.

Porirua mayor Anita Baker said 40mm had fallen in Plimmerton over a two-hour period, with more forecast over the next 12 hours.

Krystal Gibbens/RNZ

More rain on the way

Krystal Gibbens/RNZ

Authorities said the situation remains fluid, with more heavy rain forecast later in the day.

Neely urged people not to drive through floodwaters and to call 111 if their life or safety was at risk.

With saturated ground and swollen waterways, residents are being warned to prepare for further disruption as the next bands of rain move through.

Mark Papalii/RNZ

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand