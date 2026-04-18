Black Ferns come from behind to beat Canada

Source: Radio New Zealand

Jay Biggerstaff / Photosport

The Black Ferns have avenged their World Cup semifinal loss to Canada last year with a stunning victory today in their Pacific Four Series clash in Kansas City.

In a match which was delayed for three hours because of lightning, the New Zealanders beat the Canadians 36-14.

In a remarkable turnaround, the Black Ferns overcame a 14-5 deficit at halftime, running in five tries in the second half with some scintillating running and handling.

The Black Ferns took the lead for the first time in the 61st minute, when Kaipo Olsen-Baker got the ball down amid a crowd of bodies. The referee initially ruled ‘held up over the line’ but a TMO interjection saw the decision overturned.

They scored again two minutes later with a brilliant try to Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu and the pressure from there on was too much for Canada.

The United States play Australia in the later game today.

The Black Ferns beat the US 48-15 last weekend, while Canada beat Australia 24-0.

See how today’s game unfolded here.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand