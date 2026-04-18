Dirt bike ride all the way to court

Source: New Zealand Police

Police have seized a dirt bike and arrested its rider following dangerous and unlawful behaviour on Taupō roads.

We’re targeting the use of off-road motorcycles on local roads says Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Yardley, Taupō Area Investigations Manager.

“We’ve had numerous complaints about dirt bikes speeding in residential areas and on public roads where they’re quite simply not permitted.

“Yesterday we executed several search warrants after numerous complaints from members of the public.

“This behaviour puts riders, pedestrians and other road users at risk.

“We will continue to take action where off-road motorcycles are illegally used on public roads.”

Police thank people who reported dangerous riding and say it’s been instrumental in identifying those involved and enabling enforcement action.

“While most riders use bikes responsibly and within the law, a small number of riders are putting themselves and others at risk,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Yardley.

“Riding motorcycles that are not road-legal, on public roads, is illegal and will not be tolerated.”

An 18-year-old man will appear in Taupō District Court, 26 May, on multiple charges including offending related to dangerous and unlawful riding.

Further arrests are likely as Police enquiries continue.

Anyone who sees who sees dangerous motorcycle riding is asked to contact Police immediately on 111 if it poses an immediate risk.

Relevant photos, footage, CCTV or dashcam footage would significantly assist ongoing investigations.

Use reference number 260413/2316.

Report non-urgent information via 105, either by phone or online. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

ENDS

MIL OSI