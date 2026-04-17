Super Rugby Pacific: Defining weekend for Moana Pasifika and Fijian Drua

Source: Radio New Zealand

Facebook / Fijian Drua/Moana Pasifika

Moana Pasifika and the Fijian Drua both face tough tests again this weekend in round 10 of the Super Rugby Pacific competition.

North Harbour-based Moana Pasifika will tackle the Waratahs at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney on Friday night, in the hunt for just their second win this season.

The Fijian Drua, who welcome back co-captain Temo Mayanavanua after missing eight rounds of matches because of injury, face the Brumbies at the GIO Stadium in Brisbane on Saturday night.

Having made the news this week with different off-field issues, both teams must now focus on getting the results they need on the field.

Brett Phibbs / www.photosport.nz

NSW Waratahs v Moana Pasifika

Kick-off: Friday 17 April 7:35pm

Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Live blog updates on RNZ

With their future beyond this season in question, Moana Pasifika will need to have all guns firing and get a result.

The franchise announced this week that financial challenges means they will not be anble to continue into 2027 unless new funding is found to back them.

Head coach Fa’alogo Tana Umaga told reporters after their loss to the Chiefs in Rotorua, the side needs to be consistent and use their opportunities.

He said the team have been trying their best.

“It’s not through alack of trying,” he said of the team’s recent losses. It’s the accuracy that is missing at this level.”

That accuracy is something they will need when they take on the Waratahs.

Captain Miracle Faiilagi wants the side to play “together as a team”, pointing to individualism as a factor that saw them lose their opportunities in the past seven losses.

Faiilagi will lead the team again as captain, with Semisi Paea and Semisi Tupou Ra’eiloa as his partners in the loose trio.

Meilani Matavao gets a starting lineup spot at halfback and pairs flyhalf Patrick Pellegrini.

Waratahs have named a strong match-day 23 as well, led by captain and lock forward Matt Philip.

Moana Pasifika: 1. Abraham Pole, 2. Millennium Sanerivi, 3. Chris Apoua, 4. Tom Savage, 5. Veikoso Poloniati, 6. Miracle Faiilagi (captain), 7. Semisi Paea, 8. Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa, 9. Melani Matavao, 10. Patrick Pellegrini, 11. Glen Vaihu, 12. Tevita Latu, 13. Solomon Alaimalo, 14. Tuna Tuitama, 15. William Havili

Bench: 16. Samiuela Moli, 17. Malakai Hala-Ngatai, 18. Paula Latu, 19. Jimmy Tupou, 20. Ola Tauelangi, 21. Jonathan Taumateine, 22. Faletoi Peni, 23. Tyler Pulini.

Waratahs: 1. Tom Lambert, 2. Ethan Dobbins, 3. Daniel Botha, 4. Matt Philip (Captain), 5. Miles Amatosero, 6. Angus Scott-Young, 7. Charlie Gamble, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Jake Gordon, 10. Jack Debreczeni, 11. Max Jorgensen, 12. Lawson Creighton, 13. Joey Walton, 14. Andrew Kellaway, 15. Sid Harvey

Bench: 16. Folau Fainga’a, 17. Isaac Kailea, 18. Siosifa Amone, 19. Angus Blyth, 20. Clem Halaholo, 21. Jamie Adamson, 22. Teddy Wilson, 23. Triston Reilly.

Facebook / Fijian Drua

Brumbies v Fijian Drua

Kick-off: Saturday 18 April 7:35pm

GIO Stadium, Canberra

Both head coach Glen Jackson and his assistant Tim Sampson are both leaving the club at the end of the season.

With three wins out of their eight matches so far, the Drua are way off the mark in finishing as one of the top six teams.

But Jackson is confident his players will rise to the challenge, especially since the team has yet to win a game on the road since 2023.

He stated the team still has the chance to secure a top six finish if they start winning matches now.

“We had seven games… if we win five of those, we make the playoffs,” he said.

“We’ve done one, so now it’s about the next one.”

The side pipped Western Force 24-22 in Lautoka last weekend and face the Brumbies this weekend before taking on the Chiefs, Highlanders, Waratahs, Force and Reds.

He told the media in Nadi on Wednesday the players are fully aware of what is at stake, and admitted it is going to be a tough Brumbies side they will face.

“We’ve got an important game ahead,” he said.

“We know where we sit as a squad and as a team.

“It’s going to be a very tough match in Canberra.”

Jackson has named Flying Fijians lock forward Mayanavanua in the starting lineup and handed him the captain’s arm band.

Mayanavanua, who has been out with a knee injury since round one, pairs stand-in captain Isoa Nasilasila, while Emosi Tuqiri gets a start at prop.

Former Wallaby Issak Fines-Leleiawasa starts at halfback again, with Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula slotted into flyhalf.

Former French international Virimi Vakatawa gets his third straight start at 12.

Brumbies have named Fijian heritage player Rob Valetini at six, with his elder brother Kemu on the bench for the Drua.

Veteran James Slipper pairs his Wallaby mate Allan Alaalatoa at prop.

Fijian Drua: 1. James Slipper, 2. Billy Pollard, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 4. Nick Frost, 5. Lachlan Shaw, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Luke Reimer, 8. Tuaina Taii Tualima, 9. Ryan Lonergan (captain), 10. Declan Meredith, 11. Corey Toole, 12. David Feliuai, 13. Kadin Pritchard, 14. Ollie Sapsford, 15. Tom Wright

Bench: 16. Lachlan Lonergan, 17. Blake Schoupp, 18. Darcy Breen, 19. Toby MacPherson, 20. Rory Scott, 21. Klayton Thorn, 22. Tane Edmed, 23. Andy Muirhead

In other matches this weekend

Blues v Highlanders

Kickoff 7.05pm, Friday, 17 April

Eden Park, Auckland.

Live blog updates on RNZ

Chiefs v Hurricanes

Kickoff 7.05pm, Saturday, 18 April

FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton.

Live blog updates on RNZ

Western Force v Crusaders

Kickoff 11.55pm, Saturday, 18 April

HBF Park, Perth.

Live blog updates on RNZ

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand