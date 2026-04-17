Police car involved in crash just outside Christchurch

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Kim Baker Wilson

A police patrol car was involved in a crash near Burnham, just outside Christchurch, on Friday morning.

The crash on State Highway One/Main South Rd left two people with minor to moderate injuries, police said.

The police officer had been taking part in “road policing activities” at the time, Senior Sergeant Rob Irvine said.

Diversions were in place and motorists were warned to expect delays.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand