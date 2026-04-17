NZ King Salmon lifts underlying profit guidance for 2026 financial year

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied

Fish farming company NZ King Salmon has announced a significant upgrade to its full‑year 2026 earnings outlook after better‑than‑expected summer farming results.

Pro‑forma underlying earnings (EBITDA) are now forecast at $19 million to $27 million, up from previous guidance of $9 million to $15 million.

Chief executive Carl Carrington said the revised guidance follows the completion of the summer farming period, traditionally the most challenging time for forecasting fish performance.

“Mortality levels over summer have been lower than forecast and feed‑out rates have remained strong which has resulted in the company having more fish to sell, and an overall improvement in fish size and quality,” he said.

NZ King Salmon now expects full‑year processed harvest volumes of 5800 to 6100 metric tonnes, up from earlier guidance of 5500 to 5900 tonnes.

Performance gains have been driven by a new summer feed diet, strong operational execution at sea farms, and resulting efficiency benefits, including lower unit costs and a greater mix of higher‑value products.

The board has widened the guidance range to reflect external risks linked to Middle East tensions, including potential disruptions to air freight, rising production costs, and oil price volatility.

NZ King Salmon will release its half‑year results in late May, alongside a detailed performance update.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand