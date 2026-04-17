Renowned Māori education leader Rāwiri Wright honoured with doctorate

Source: Radio New Zealand

Massey University / David Wiltshire

One of Aotearoa’s most renowned Māori education leaders, Rāwiri Wright, has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Education, recognising his contribution to Māori education, cultural revitalisation and equity.

Wright (Te Arawa, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Kahungunu) received the honour at Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa Massey University’s Whakapōtaetanga Māori graduation ceremony in Wellington.

“I’m accepting this award on behalf of all those people who went before us, all the tamariki I’ve had anything to do with, the kaiako and the whānau,” he said.

Wright’s career has spanned teaching, journalism, governance and national advocacy, with a focus on ensuring tamariki Māori and whānau can access education that affirms identity, language and culture.

He has played a key role in shaping the kura kaupapa Māori movement and the wider education landscape.

As Te Rūnanga Nui o Ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori o Aotearoa co-chair, he has advocated for Māori authority in education and the realisation of tino rangatiratanga.

“We have to be brave, be passionate, be resilient and we have to support each other to continue to do what we do every day for the tamariki in the hope that there is a better tomorrow on the horizon,” he said, adding that Māori-medium education was a right.

“It’s essential to the survival and flourishing of te reo Māori and Māori culture.”

Wright also established himself as a journalist and commentator, contributing to iwi publications and national outlets.

Massey University / David Wiltshire

According to Massey University, his work challenged dominant narratives across education, politics and social justice, and contributed to public debate around Te Tiriti o Waitangi, equity and biculturalism.

“His writing provided an influential Māori voice in public debate, offering intellectual rigour and sharp cultural analysis at a time when Māori perspectives were often marginalised or misunderstood,” the university said.

The honorary doctorate also recognises his role in developing kaupapa Māori immersion teacher education programmes at Massey.

Professor Huia Jahnke, who has worked closely with Wright at Massey’s Te Putahi-a-Toi School of Māori Knowledge since 2010, said his contribution had been crucial to the success of students.

“The outstanding quality and personal contributions of Mr Wright’s involvement at Massey have led to a substantial increase in teacher supply for the kura kaupapa Māori sector, as well as a high level of excellence achieved by the graduate teachers of the programmes, ” he said.

Wright was central to the design and delivery of Te Aho Tātairangi and Te Aho Paerewa, developed in partnership with Te Rūnanga Nui o Ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori.

The programmes are the only university-based initial teacher education pathways delivered fully in te reo Māori and, since 2010, have contributed to increasing teacher supply, with graduates moving into leadership roles across the sector.

Wright continues to serve as an adjunct lecturer at Massey and is tumuaki (principal) of Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngā Mokopuna in Wellington.

Massey University said his advocacy had contributed to increased recognition, resourcing and protection for kura kaupapa Māori nationally.

Reflecting on his life’s work, Wright said “there is no gain without pain”.

“There is no freedom without struggle and the greatest growth always follows a period of resistance. Me tauranga ātete tātou ka tika!”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand