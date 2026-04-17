Live cricket: Black Caps v Bangladesh – first one-dayer

Source: Radio New Zealand

Follow all the cricket action, as the Black Caps take on Bangladesh in their one-day match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.

It’s the first of three ODI matches, followed by three T20I series matches, taking place during the Black Caps tour of Bangladesh.

First ball is at 5pm NZT.

Black Caps ODI Squad to Bangladesh:

Tom Latham (Canterbury), Muhammad Abbas (Wellington Firebirds), Adithya Ashok (Auckland Aces), Ben Lister (Auckland Aces), Josh Clarkson (Central Stags), Dane Cleaver (Central Stags), Dean Foxcroft (Central Stags), Nick Kelly (Wellington Firebirds), Jayden Lennox (Central Stags), Henry Nicholls (Canterbury), Will O’Rourke (Canterbury), Ben Sears (Wellington Firebirds), Nathan Smith (Wellington Firebirds), Blair Tickner (Central Stags), Will Young (Central Stags)

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand