Wellington Zoo’s Sumatran tiger Bashii dies

Source: Radio New Zealand

Wellington Zoo / Hannah and Molly

Wellington Zoo’s 18-year-old Sumatran tiger has been euthanised after his health deteriorated in the past few days.

In a statement, the zoo said Bashii suffered from kidney disease like many elderly cats, and its veterinary team was helping to manage his symptoms.

After a full examination the zoo said it was clear euthanising him was necessary as his quality of life was compromised.

“Our entire Zoo community will miss Bashii, who loved to be in the presence of his keepers, and his regal and gentle nature will be remembered,” Wellington Zoo posted on Facebook.

Wellington Zoo / Hannah and Molly

“Bashii played an important role in being an advocate for endangered tigers in the wild, and he helped us to teach so many people about human impact on tigers, including the effects of poaching and habitat loss, inspiring people to make a difference by buying FSC timber and paper products to protect forests where tigers live.”

Bashii came to Wellington from Australia Zoo in 2014.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand