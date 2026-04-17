NRL: NZ Warriors star Chanel Harris-Tavita sets tone for defensive revival against Melbourne Storm

Source: Radio New Zealand

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NRL: NZ Warriors v Gold Coast Titans

Kickoff 5pm, Saturday, 18 April

Go Media Stadium, Auckland

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As his teammates continued to toast their historic, drought-breaking win over Melbourne Storm last week, NZ Warriors star Chanel Harris-Tavita broke away from the celebrations to visit the opposition locker room.

Amid the defensive carnage inflicted on the shellshocked Storm during a dominant second half, the five-eighth had drilled front-rower Josh King into the AAMI Stadium turf, spilling the ball loose and sparking a confrontation between the two teams.

For the first time in more than a decade, the Warriors were able to point to the scoreboard, which read 38-14, and remind their rivals there was no way back for them.

“In the heat of battle, you’re going to do whatever to help your team,” Harris-Tavita chuckled. “I was lucky all the boys had my back there or I don’t know what would have happened.”

King wasn’t the only one to feel Harris-Tavita’s sting, but he soon learnt that act of brutality was not personal.

“After the game, I went and seen him, and we shook each other’s hands. What happens on the field stays on the field.

“He was sweet, he’s a legend.”

Clearly, Harris-Tavita cherishes that physicality. As he addressed the Warriors’ weekly media gaggle, he sported the beginnings of a juicy black eye, apparently the work of veteran second-rower Kurt Capewell on the training field.

“He got me a beauty,” he grinned.

Most halves are not renowned for their defence – that’s the point of difference Harris-Tavita brings to the Warriors.

“I don’t focus on putting big hits on, but I try to be physical with my defence and that sets up my attack,” he explained.

“I feel like there’s a few boys in the team that are like that as well. If they get their first contact and focus on their defence first, their attack flows off that.”

It seems no co-incidence these were the qualities that went missing from the Warriors during their back-to-back defeats against Wests Tigers and Cronulla Sharks, when Harris-Tavita was missing from the line-up.

After launching the season with two tries against Sydney Roosters, he was concussed early against Canberra Raiders and had to sit out a third victory over Newcastle Knights, before losing his spot outright with the return of Luke Metcalf from a lengthy knee injury.

Suddenly spoilt for choice in the position, coach Andrew Webster opted for the in-form Tanah Boyd and attacking potential of Metcalf, but perhaps sacrificed the intangible aspects of Harris-Tavita’s well-rounded skillset in the process.

After accepting two try assists from Roger Tuivasa-Sheck for his opening-round double, CHT returned the favour against the Storm, cleverly delaying his final pass for Tuivasa-Sheck to score his first of the season, before placing a pinpoint leftfoot kick that yielded a try for wing Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

“I thought he was one of our best players,” Webster admitted. “Chanel was awesome.

“His defence and the way he competed was extraordinary. He hadn’t played since his concussion, so I was really happy for him.

“We got a lot of energy from him, which was great.”

His performance has persuaded many that Harris-Tavita should retain the Warriors No.6 jersey fulltime, leaving Boyd and Metcalf to contest the halfback spot. That competition is a nice problem for Webster to have, with veteran Te Maire Martin, newly anointed debutant Luke Hanson and heir apparent Jett Cleary also waiting in the wings.

Metcalf led the Dally M Medal standings, when he suffered his season-ending injury last June, while Boyd has filled in admirably, strengthening his own case by leading the NRL in try assists and kicking metres through six rounds.

“I don’t think anyone has a right to a jersey,” Harris-Tavita insisted. “I think I have a right to put my hand up and play my best footy.

“The more games I play consistently, the better I’ll get – that’s all I’m focused on.”

Harris-Tavita is two games away from bringing up his century for the Auckland club, a tenure that began in 2019, but included a year off, when he travelled the world finding himself.

His contract ends this season and, given his current contribution to the cause, an extension should become a priority for the Warriors.

“I just need to keep playing my best footy – and I think that’s still ahead of me – and let the agent take care of everything else,” he deflected.

“The attractive thing about our club is we all get along as a crew. From 1-36 in our squad, we can all talk to each other and feel comfortable challenging each other to get better.

“It is attractive being part of this club and what we’re building.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand