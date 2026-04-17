Should you turn off your laptop while commuting?

By
MIL OSI
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0
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Source: Radio New Zealand

When it’s time to pack up at the end of the day, do you just close the lid of your laptop and pop it in a bag, or do you fully switch it off?

Many of us may be in a habit of leaving the computer on to avoid the time it takes to start up again, or in case there’s the chance to cram in some more work.

While modern laptops are generally good at saving battery life and keeping cool when not in use, extended periods in sleep mode could still be putting a strain on them over time.

Even when a laptop is in sleep mode, the computer components are still quietly humming away in the background.

Unsplash / Greg Rosenke

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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