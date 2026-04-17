Super Rugby preview: Sititi and Tuipulotu return, Jacobson and Christie to notch tons

Source: Radio New Zealand

Aaron Gillions/ActionPress

It’s been a sad week for Super Rugby.

Confirmation of Moana Pasifika’s demise has cast a shadow over the competition, a major blow for Pasifika rugby which has given so much to the game.

But the show goes on and in round eleven all eyes will be on Hamilton with two heavyweights on collision course with a second consecutive battle for top spot. The Chiefs and Hurricanes clash shapes as a blockbuster with All Black trials across the park.

The men form the capital underscored their title credentials last week with a dominant display against the Blues. The Chiefs meanwhile piled the points on a hapless Moana outfit, and appear to be clicking at the perfect time.

Another kiwi derby pits the Blues, fresh off a humbling at the hands of the Hurricanes, host the Highlanders.

Both sides coming off a harsh defeat, with the Highlanders now at risk of slipping out of the top eight.

An understrength Crusaders side play the Force in Perth, while Moana, no doubt low on morale, head across the ditch to take on the Waratahs in Sydney.

Selection notes

Some big names are back.

Wallace Sititi returns for the Chiefs from the bench while Blues lock Patrick Tuipulotu makes his first appearance of the year.

A couple of centurions will also be celebrated as Luke Jacobson will become the 14th Chief to notch the ton with Blues halfback Finlay Christie also marking the milestone this weekend.

Jamie Joseph has made plenty of changes as he attempts to resurrect the Highlanders’ season, Te Kamaka Howden shifting into the second row

while Folau Fakatava returns in the reserves. Winger Xavier Tito-Harris is in line for a potential debut with fullback Finn Hurley returning from a long lay off. Sean Withy plays his 50th for the Highlanders.

Ben Ake has been named for a debut off the bench for the Blues, Macca Springer plays his first match of the year on the wing for the Crusaders while Moana halfbacks Melani Matavao and Jonathan Taumateine return from injury.

Injury ward

The Crusaders are without three of their biggest names with All Blacks Will Jordan, David Havili and Codie Taylor all sidelined. Jordan is expected to miss three to five weeks with a calf injury while Taylor is still awaiting assessment for his return date. Havili is out with concussion and could be back for round 11.

Moana have a packed casualty ward with Allan Craig, Julian Savea, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Monu Moli, Niko Jones, Ngani Laumape and Tevita Ofa all hurt.

The Hurricanes will be without All Black Tyrel Lomax for another six weeks while Bailyn Sullivan’s leg may still be a month away from fitness.

The Chiefs have some long term niggles, both Etene Nanai-Seturo and Emoni Narawa not expected back until the final round of the season while Tupou Vaa’i sits the week out with concussion.

For the Blues, Caleb Clarke, Corey Evans, Joshua Fusitu’a, and Ofa Tu’ungafasi are among the wounded while Highlanders fullback Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens is out for another month.

Key stats

The Blues have formed 51 mauls this season, at least 18 more than any other team.

Moana Pasifika are on a three-match winning streak against the Waratahs.

The Force are looking for consecutive wins against the Crusaders for the first time.

Moana Pasifika have conceded 45.5 points per game in 2026.

Hurricanes second five Jordie Barrett leads the competition in try assists with eight.

The Crusaders have won only two of their last seven Super Rugby Pacific games in Australia.

The Hurricanes lead the comp in lineout steals with 21.

Blues v Highlanders

Kickoff 7.05pm, Friday, 17 April

Eden Park, Auckland.

Live blog updates on RNZ

Blues:

1. Mason Tupaea 2. Bradley Slater 3. Marcel Renata 4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c) 5. Sam Darry 6. Anton Segner 7. Dalton Papali’i 8. Hoskins Sotutu 9. Finlay Christie 10. Beauden Barrett 11. Codemeru Vai 12. Xavi Taele 13. AJ Lam 14. Cole Forbes 15. Zarn Sullivan

Bench: 16. Kurt Eklund 17. Ben Ake (debut) 18. Sam Matenga 19. Josh Beehre 20. Torian Barnes 21. Malachi Wrampling 22. Taufa Funaki 23. Pita Ahki.

“Having Patrick back is massive for us. He’s a leader who drives standards on and off the field. You can feel the lift in the group with him back out on the field.” – Blues coach Vern Cotter.

Highlanders:

1.Ethan de Groot (cc) 2. Jack Taylor 3. Angus Ta’avao 4. Te Kamaka Howden 5. Mitch Dunshea 6. Sean Withy 7. Veveni Lasaqa 8. Nikora Broughton 9. Adam Lennox 10. Cameron Millar 11. Jona Nareki 12. Timoci Tavatavanawai (cc) 13. Tanielu Tele’a 14. Caleb Tangitau 15. Taine Robinson

Bench: 16. Soane Vikena 17. Josh Bartlett 18. Saula Ma’u 19. Oliver Haig 20. Lucas Casey 21. Folau Fakatava 22. Xavier Tito-Harris (debut) 23. Finn Hurley.

“They’ve obviously got a lot of X-factor, a very physical pack, they are very deliberate around the way they play, we have got to win the tight ones, every weekend you get another chance to turn it around.” – Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph.

Waratahs v Moana Pasifika

Kickoff 9.35pm, Friday, 17 April

Allianz Stadium, Sydney.

Live blog updates on RNZ

Moana Pasifika:

1. Abraham Pole 2. Millennium Sanerivi 3. Chris Apoua 4. Tom Savage 5. Veikoso Poloniati 6. Miracle Faiilagi (c) 7. Semisi Paea 8. Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa 9. Melani Matavao 10. Patrick Pellegrini 11. Glen Vaihu 12. Tevita Latu 13. Solomon Alaimalo 14. Tuna Tuitama 15. William Havili

Bench: 16. Samiuela Moli 17. Malakai Hala-Ngatai 18. Paula Latu 19. Jimmy Tupou 20. Ola Tauelangi 21. Jonathan Taumateine 22. Faletoi Peni 23. Tyler Pulini.

“We really believe this is a movement that needs to carry on. For Pacific communities and Pacific young men and women it provides hope, it provides a pathway to success.” – Moana CEO Debbie Sorensen.

Chiefs v Hurricanes

Kickoff 7.05pm, Saturday, 18 April

FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton.

Live blog updates on RNZ

Chiefs:

1. Ollie Norris 2. Samisoni Taukei’aho 3. George Dyer 4. Josh Lord 5. Seuseu Naitoa Ah Kuoi 6. Samipeni Finau 7. Luke Jacobson (c, 100th match) 8. Simon Parker 9. Cortez Ratima 10. Damian McKenzie 11. Kyren Taumoefolau 12. Reon Paul 13. Quinn Tupaea (vc) 14. Leroy Carter 15. Liam Coombes-Fabling.

Bench: 16. Brodie McAlister 17. Jared Proffit 18. Reuben O’Neill 19. Fiti Sa 20. Kaylum Boshier 21. Wallace Sititi 22. Xavier Roe 23. Josh Jacomb

”It’s a team we enjoy playing against, we have similar styles, I think you’ll see more a finals type experience.” – Chiefs assistant coach David Hill.

Hurricanes:

1. Xavier Numia 2. Asafo Aumua 3. Pasilio Tosi 4. Isaia Walker-Leawere 5. Warner Dearns 6. Devan Flanders 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi (cc) 8. Peter Lakai 9. Cam Roigard 10. Ruben Love 11. Fehi Fineanganofo 12. Jordie Barrett (cc) 13. Billy Proctor 14. Josh Moorby 15. Callum Harkin

Bench: 16. Jacob Devery 17. Pouri Rakete-Stones 18. Tevita Mafileo 19. Caleb Delany 20. Brad Shields 21. Brayden Iose 22. Ereatara Enari 23. Jone Rova

“They have probably the strongest forward pack we’ve faced. They’re full of All Blacks, so we’re well aware of the threat they pose, but we’re confident in the way we’re playing.” – Hurricanes coach Clark Laidlaw

Western Force v Crusaders

Kickoff 11.55pm, Saturday, 18 April

HBF Park, Perth.

Live blog updates on RNZ

Crusaders:

1. Finlay Brewis 2. George Bell 3. Seb Calder 4. Tahlor Cahill 5. Jamie Hannah 6. Dom Gardiner 7. Johnny Lee 8. Christian Lio-Willie (c) 9. Louie Chapman 10. Taha Kemara 11. Macca Springer 12. Dallas McLeod (vc) 13. Leicester Fainga’anuku 14. Chay Fihaki 15. Johnny McNicholl

Bench: 16. Manumaua Letiu 17. George Bower 18. Kershawl Sykes-Martin 19. Will Tucker 20. Corey Kellow 21. Noah Hotham 22. Rivez Reihana 23. Sevu Reece.

“Every week’s important. Every point you get is critical. We’re there or thereabouts and we need to start building rhythm sooner rather than later.” – Crusaders coach Rob Penney.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand