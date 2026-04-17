Fishing for trouble

Source: New Zealand Police

A man has landed himself a court date after he was caught fishing in a protected marine reserve overnight.

Earlier this week, the Police Maritime Unit received reports of a man late-night fishing at the Long Bay-Okura Marine Reserve.

The reserve on Auckland’s North Shore covers 980 hectares of coastal habitats. To protect the marine ecosystem, the reserve is a ‘no-take’ area, meaning fishing is prohibited. But this offender decided he was above the rules.

With the reserve locked at night, the suspect would allegedly access the beach by driving through private property.

Inspector Vaughn Graham says CCTV footage had been obtained showing a man visiting the reserve on three separate occasions within the last week.

“At around 12.40am this morning, the Police Eagle helicopter observed a man illegally fishing at Long Bay-Okura Marine Reserve.

“Ground units were dispatched and swiftly located the man.

“Fishing equipment and number of freshly caught fish were in his possession, and he was arrested,” Inspector Graham says.

A subsequent search of the man’s car was invoked, and drugs and related paraphernalia were located.

“This was a great collaboration between the Police Maritime Unit, the Police Eagle Helicopter and units on the ground to catch an offender who decided marine protection laws didn’t apply to him.”

A 32-year-old man has been charged with two counts of unlawfully being in an enclosed area, and further charges are being considered.

The man will appear in North Shore District Court on 24 April.

The Department of Conservation have been closely following this situation.

Kirsty Prior, Department of Conservation Operations Manager Marine, says mrine reserves are no-take areas that contribute to a healthier and more abundant ocean for all New Zealanders.

“At Long Bay-Okura Marine Reserve, fishing, shellfish gathering, and any other disturbance of marine life is strictly prohibited.

“We’re thankful to the NZ Police for their support in stopping people taking from these vitally important reserves.”

ENDS.

Frankie Le Roy/NZ Herald



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