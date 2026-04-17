Police defy district’s top cop by posting pay protest stickers in station

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied

Police pay bargaining campaign stickers have been put up inside the Dunedin Central police station, despite the district’s top cop telling staff not to.

It comes after the Police Association told members it was “extremely concerned” a police memo to staff regarding the campaign was “an attempt to intimidate members”.

On Wednesday, the association issued a press release which said that for the first time in its 90-year history it was driving a pay bargaining campaign that included “active and visible advocacy from a workforce that is legally forbidden to strike”.

Bargaining starts on 1 May.

The campaign slogan was “Repay the Risk”.

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@rnz.co.nz

On Friday, RNZ was supplied a photo of a sticker with the slogan that had been put on a window in the Dunedin Central Police Station.

An RNZ employee said there was at least four of the stickers visible inside the public area of the station.

It comes a day after Southern District Commander Jason Guthrie emailed staff about a memo that had gone to staff about the bargaining campaign.

He said it was clear that while staff could “advocate and engage with campaigning”, they could not “alter or diminish our professional standards throughout this period”.

This meant that any non-branded police material such as stickers and ribbons were not permitted on uniforms, or any police assets such as equipment, vehicles or buildings.

Guthrie said staff could not engage in any sort of picketing during work time.

“I am aware that campaign stickers have been placed in multiple locations in at least one station in Southern and those stickers will be removed forthwith.

“My expectation is that any other stickers on NZP assets (including but not limited to buildings, walls, doors, laptops, vehicles, uniforms) are also removed forthwith and do not reappear.”

Guthrie said he was sending the email not to “limit or stop anyone supporting or advocating around the pay round”.

“But to make sure that activity doesn’t overlap with our commitment to professionalism or our operational delivery to communities.”

The memo

On Thursday morning, a memo was sent to staff on behalf of Assistant Commissioner Deployment Jeanette Park.

The memo, seen by RNZ, said police had always “positively engaged” with the service organisations and had a “long history” of supporting staff in being able to advocate their position.

“This does not change.”

Park said ahead of bargaining it was “important to remind you that our values continue to be front and centre of how we operate”.

“One of those values is professionalism: look the part, be the part which requires us all to maintain standards and present a professional image to ensure our communities have trust and confidence in us.

“Stickers, decals, ribbons, clasps, lanyards or other non-branded police material are not permitted on uniforms, or any police assets such as police vehicles, equipment, buildings, office spaces and noticeboards.”

Park said it was “essential for us to maintain our professionalism to ensure New Zealanders have trust and confidence in us”.

Following the memo, the association wrote to staff.

The email, seen by RNZ, said the association “rejects police’s view that participation in the ‘Repay the Risk’ campaign is unprofessional”.

“Our view is that it is highly professional to care about your terms and conditions and take collegial action to seek improvements, thereby aiding the viability of your occupation.

“We are extremely concerned that this morning’s Pānui was an attempt to intimidate members and to undermine our campaign.”

The association said it was “vital” members’ right to participate in the union was protected.

“Your employer should respect that and refrain from imposing any restrictions inconsistent with other external material, such as claiming that because our campaign materials – wristbands and stickers etc –

are non-Police branded they are not permitted within your workplace or while in uniform.”

Any members who experienced “retaliation” were asked to contact the union.

“Before ‘Repay the Risk’ was under way Commissioner [Richard] Chambers was advised about the material that was to be distributed. No concerns were raised.

“Accordingly, association president Steve Watt has written to the commissioner outlining our concerns. We have also indicated our willingness to take things further if we must.”

On Thursday, police told RNZ they had no further comment.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand