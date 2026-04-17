Don’t get scammed by unsolicited gardeners

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are urging people to be wary of unsolicited tree trimmers or gardeners, after a Masterton man was charged an exorbitant amount for shoddy work.

Wairarapa Area Commander Inspector Nick Thom says it’s a semi-regular problem, and generally people don’t realise what they’re going to pay until after the work’s done.

“In a recent incident, three people showed up at the man’s address, cut some branches, trimmed a hedge and charged $3500 for two hours work. They’ve driven the man, who’s in his 70s, to the bank so he can withdraw the money.

“It should’ve been a $600 job. These people take advantage of vulnerability and tend to target elderly victims or people who can’t do the work themselves.

“What can be really helpful is having conversations with your older relatives or neighbours and making them aware that there are charlatans who will try to get every dollar they can out of people.”

Inspector Thom urged people to shop around and get recommendations from friends or family. “Take your time and make sure you’re not going to fall victim to these opportunists.”

How to avoid being swindled:

Get recommendations from friends and family – and always get at least two quotes, in writing.

Check the reputation of the business online, and check their credentials.

If someone can’t give you a written quote for their work decline their services.

Be aware of those who resort to stories about coming back to do more but that they need the payment now.

Take your time finding the right person to do the job – if they’re putting pressure on you, it’s likely a bad sign.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI