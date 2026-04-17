First Responders – Kaiteriteri gas leak – final update

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



Fire and Emergency New Zealand is now scaling back its response to a gas leak near Kaiteriteri’s beachfront.

Fire and Emergency was alerted to the leak at 6.50am.

Assistant District Commander Chris Best said one crew remains at the scene to ensure gas is completely dispersed.

“They’re expected to leave later this morning.

“Roads in the area are now reopened and people have been allowed to return to properties that were evacuated earlier today,” he says.

“I would like to thank the public for their cooperation and crews for working hard to ensure the area is safe.”