Events – Governor-General’s visit to Gallipoli for Anzac Day

Source: Government House



The Governor-General, Her Excellency Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro, GNZM, QSO, will represent the people of New Zealand at this year’s Anzac Day commemorations in Gallipoli.

Dame Cindy and His Excellency Dr Richard Davies will travel to Türkiye on 19 April and return to New Zealand on 26 April.

On 24 April, Their Excellencies will attend the Turkish International Service, the French National Service, and the Commonwealth and Ireland Service in Gallipoli.

On Anzac Day, Dame Cindy will speak at the New Zealand and Australian Dawn Service in Anzac Cove, lay a wreath at the Australian Memorial Service at Lone Pine, and speak at the New Zealand National Service at Chunuk Bair later that morning.

During her visit, Dame Cindy will also travel to Ankara to meet His Excellency Mr Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, and His Excellency Mr Numan Kurtulmuş, Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly.