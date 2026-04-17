Results of the ixCrypto Index Series Quarterly Review (2026 Q1)

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 April 2026 – Today, IX Asia Indexes announced the 2026 1st quarter review of the ixCrypto Index Series. The constituent changes will be implemented on the effective date of 24th April 2026 (Friday). The results of the constituent review and exchange review are as follows:

1. Constituent Review – ixCrypto Index Series

1. 1. ixCrypto Index (“IXCI”)

The number of constituents will remain at 19 with no additions and deletions.

Additions:

No addition

Deletions:

No deletion

The free float adjusted market capitalization coverage is 84.26%* (excluding stablecoins, which represents 10.90% of the total crypto universe), while the 90-day-average volume is 77.36%*. The recapping at 40% will take effect on the effective date.

Since the last review, there has been a decrease in the crypto total market capitalization from USD3.38T to USD2.62T (-22.53%)#, and a decrease in the daily volume from USD157.69B to USD108.17B (-31.40%)#. Bitcoin remains the largest crypto in the constituent list, with its price decreased by 24.58% since the last review.

1.2. ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes

1.2.1 ixCrypto 5 Equal Weight Index (“IXEW5”) and ixCrypto 5 Square Root Index (“IXSR5”)

Additions:

No addition

Deletions:

No deletion

1.2.2 ixCrypto 10 Equal Weight Index (“IXEW10”) and ixCrypto 10 Square Root Index (“IXSR10”).

Additions:

No addition

Deletions:

No deletion

1.2.3 ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index (“IXAEW10”) and ixCrypto Altcoin 10 Square Root Index (“IXASR10”).

Additions: Monero

Deletions: Chainlink

1.3. ixCrypto BTC/ETH Indexes

As of the cut-off date on 31st March 2026, the ixCrypto BTC/ETH 50/50 Index (“IX5050”) maintains a 50%/50% weighting for the ixBitcoin Index “IXBI” and ixEthereum Index “IXEI”. The ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional Index (“IXPI”) has a weighting of 83.12% and 16.88% for IXBI and IXEI, respectively.

At the upcoming effective date, IX5050 weightings will remain unchanged at 50%/50%. IXPI weightings will be adjusted to 84.53% and 15.47% for IXBI and IXEI, respectively, reflecting the market capitalization proportions of Bitcoin and Ethereum at the cut-off date.

1.4. ixCrypto Stablecoin Index

The number of constituents will remain at 6 (Appendix 5). Stablecoin comprises 10.90% of the total crypto universe, and ixCrypto Stablecoin Index covers 98.26% of the 90-day average market capitalization in the stablecoin universe.

Additions

No addition

Deletions

No deletion

2. Exchange Review

To ensure the fairest price objective, all indexes are calculated based on average of multiple exchanges. As a result of exchange review, 10 exchanges passed the review process, which are as follows:

Binance Pionex (ADDITION) BitMart (ADDITION) MEXC LBank Bybit Gate.io2 Kucoin Crypto.com Exchange Coinbase Exchange

Deletion

Huobi Global OKEx

The selected 10 exchanges will be used to generate each of the fair average prices for the IX indexes’ constituents. The exchange review covers volume rankings, exchange background checks, founders’ background checks, USD/USDT/USDC/BTC pair coverage, overconcentration rules, exchange API coverage checks, and stability, among other aspects, for an exchange.

For more details about our exchange selection criteria, please email info@ix-index.com. More information on the ixCrypto Indexes, including their constituents and constituents’ weights, is provided in the Appendices, or refer to the website https://ix-index.com/.

*Exclude stable coins and coins that trigger conflict of interest (based on conflict-of-interest rule methodology 3.9, effective on Oct 2, 2020)

#As of 31th March 2026, based on the past 90 days average

XXXX (ADDITION)Newly introduced exchanges as of 2026 Q1

Appendix 1

ixCrypto Index (“IXCI”)

Universe All crypto coins traded in at least two different exchanges around the world Selection Criteria Cryptocurrencies ranking in the top 80% of cumulative full market capitalization (“MC”) coverage and within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume Number of Constituents 19 in Q1 2026 Launch Date 12th December 2018 Base Date 3rd December 2018 Base Value 1,000 Reconstitution Rule If the coverage is below 75% or any of constituents is not within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume, IXCI will be reconstituted to bring MC coverage back and do liquidity screening. Reconstitution and Rebalancing Frequency Quarterly and with a fast entry rule Weighting Methodology Free float adjusted market capitalization weighted with a cap of 40% Currency US Dollar / HK Dollar [EOD in 14 currencies] Dissemination Every 5 seconds for 24×7 (On Bloomberg, Reuters and major information vendors) Website https://ix-index.com/ Bloomberg Page IXCI

Appendix 2

Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Index

Crypto 90-day-average- Market Cap 90-day-average-Volume Cut-off

Price Cumulative Market Coverage Weighting (%) After 40% Cap# 1 Bitcoin $1,533,407,044,481 $43,779,443,111 $66,691.44 58.59% 40.00% 2 Ethereum $291,140,668,312 $23,907,396,435 $2,023.51 69.71% 25.84% 3 BNB $99,700,601,834 $2,038,341,597 $608.55 73.52% 8.78% 4 XRP $98,820,126,064 $3,218,693,555 $1.32 77.30% 8.59% 5 Solana $58,322,802,634 $4,336,158,111 $82.44 79.53% 5.00% 6 TRON $27,802,977,066 $657,701,996 $0.32 80.59% 3.20% 7 Dogecoin $18,028,347,533 $1,341,528,833 $0.09 81.28% 1.47% 8 Cardano $11,055,216,118 $608,106,281 $0.24 81.70% 0.93% 9 Bitcoin Cash $10,617,756,282 $424,111,900 $459.70 82.10% 0.97% 10 Hyperliquid $8,515,529,227 $338,272,606 $36.79 82.43% 1.00% 11 Monero $7,415,161,010 $124,095,526 $321.29 82.71% 0.63% 12 Chainlink $7,273,963,510 $623,444,392 $8.61 82.99% 0.65% 13 Stellar $5,965,923,096 $147,863,725 $0.17 83.22% 0.59% 14 Zcash $4,956,891,601 $450,471,925 $225.56 83.41% 0.40% 15 Litecoin $4,745,674,586 $397,678,356 $53.20 83.59% 0.43% 16 Avalanche $4,565,289,028 $327,621,719 $8.79 83.76% 0.40% 17 Sui $4,558,926,661 $688,122,173 $0.86 83.94% 0.36% 18 Hedera $4,371,988,560 $136,144,137 $0.09 84.11% 0.40% 19 Shiba Inu $3,987,578,330 $135,856,575 $0.00 84.26% 0.36%

As of 31 March 2026

# Weighting (%) after 40% Cap is adjusted according to the cut-off price, the arrangement of order may not the same as 90-day-average-Market Cap

Selection of index constituents is based on the past 90-day-average market capitalization and volume.

For the calculation methodology of the index, please refer to the “ixCrypto Index Methodology Paper” on our website

Appendix 3

Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes

Index Constituent ixCrypto 5 EW Index ixCrypto 5 SR Index ixCrypto 10 EW Index ixCrypto 10 SR Index ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index ixCrypto

Altcoin 10

SR Index 1 Bitcoin 20.00% 47.35% 10.00% 38.28% – – 2 Ethereum 20.00% 20.26% 10.00% 16.37% 10.00% 25.472% 3 BNB 20.00% 11.81% 10.00% 9.54% 10.00% 14.848% 4 XRP 20.00% 11.67% 10.00% 9.44% 10.00% 14.682% 5 Solana 20.00% 8.91% 10.00% 7.20% 10.00% 11.199% 6 TRON – – 10.00% 5.76% 10.00% 8.968% 7 Dogecoin – – 10.00% 3.91% 10.00% 6.085% 8 Cardano – – 10.00% 3.10% 10.00% 4.829% 9 Bitcoin Cash – – 10.00% 3.18% 10.00% 4.944% 10 Hyperliquid – – 10.00% 3.22% 10.00% 5.005% 11 Monero – – – – 10.00% 3.968%

As of 31 March 2026

Appendix 4

Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto BTC/ETH 50/50 Index and ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional Index

Crypto 90-day-average Crypto Market Cap 90-day-average Crypto Volume Index Level Weight in BTC/ETH 50/50 Weight in BTC/ETH Proportional Bitcoin $1,533,407,044,481 $43,779,443,111 16119.86 50.00% 84.53% Ethereum $291,140,668,312 $23,907,396,435 17402.12 50.00% 15.47%

As of 31 March 2026

Appendix 5

Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Stablecoin Indexes

Crypto 90-day-average- Market Cap 90-day-average-

volume Cut-off Price Cumulative

Market Coverage Weighting (%) After 40% Cap 1 USDt $185,014,602,798 $90,009,449,564 $0.9991 7.07% 40.00% 2 USDC $75,247,269,332 $12,399,472,322 $0.9997 9.94% 40.00% 3 Ethena USDe $6,227,533,422 $125,083,188 $0.9991 10.18% 6.02% 4 Dai $5,364,237,297 $153,912,985 $0.9997 10.39% 5.50% 5 World Liberty Financial USD $4,432,479,244 $1,826,951,498 $0.9995 10.56% 4.48% 6 PayPal USD $3,897,616,348 $150,988,466 $0.9996 10.71% 4.00%

As of 31 March 2026

Appendix 6

ixCrypto Indexes Dissemination

Real time indexes are disseminated every 5-second interval for 24×7 since 23 June 2022. The real-time indexes are available for viewing on the IX Crypto Index official webpage and Bloomberg Page IXCI . For IXCI, IXBI and IXEI, the indexes are also available through Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) with the tickers “IXCI”, “IXBI” and “IXEI”, with dissemination interval kept at 15-second unchanged.

The vendor tickers are shown below:

Index Name Bloomberg Ticker TradingView Ticker Reuters Ticker Real-time Delayed ixCrypto Index IXCI IXCI2 IXCI .IXCI ixBitcoin Index IXCBI IXCBI2 IXBI .IXBI1 ixEthereum Index IXCEI IXCEI2 IXEI .IXEI1

For further information about ixCrypto Index and other available indexes including IX Crypto spot price index series and EOD indexes, please visit company official webpage https://ix-index.com or subscribe to LinkedIn: IX Asia Indexes

For data licensing and product, please contact us at licensing@ix-index.com.

For free API use on academic research or trial, please contact enquiry@ix-index.com

Hashtag: #ixCryptoIndex

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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