First Responders – Firefighters respond to gas leak in Kaiteriteri

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



People are being advised to stay away from Kaiteriteri this morning while firefighters deal with a large gas leak near the town’s beachfront.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was alerted to the leak at 6.50am. Properties in the immediate area have been evacuated, roads are closed and cordons are in place.

Assistant District Commander Chris Best said that the leak appeared to have come from external gas tanks. Work is underway to ventilate buildings and clear gas from drains, but could take several hours.

“It’s a lovely day here and many people would usually head to the beach at Kaiteriteri, but for today we are asking them to choose another destination while we make the area safe again,” Chis Best said.

Firefighters from Kaiteriteri, Motueka, Upper Moutere, Mapua and Nelson are involved in the response.