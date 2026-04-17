New boat hoist lifts Port Nelson’s marine capability

Source: New Zealand Government

The opening today of a new hardstand and mobile boat hoist near the slipway at Port Nelson marks a major milestone in the region’s marina upgrade, Regional Development Minister Shane Jones says.

“The Calwell Marine Maintenance and Transitional Facility is a key piece of infrastructure that strengthens Nelson’s position as a hub for marine servicing and support.

“The hardstand development adds to the region’s ability to service additional vessels. It removes smaller vessels from the larger Calwell Slipway, making room for larger vessels,” Mr Jones says.

Port Nelson will service larger vessels, while Nelson Marina will focus on smaller commercial and recreational craft, expanding total regional capacity without doubling up.

The project received $9.8 million in equity from the Crown, with additional funding provided by Port Nelson, Nelson City Council and Tasman District Council. During construction, the project employed 45 people.

The completed Calwell facility now provides haulout and launch facilities for vessels from 50 to 2400 tonnes. The new 550-tonne mobile boat hoist is supported by a new hardstand maintenance area. Together they provide critical vessel refit, repair, and marine equipment-servicing facilities to the marine support industry in Nelson.

“This investment by the Government backs the Nelson-Tasman region’s thriving marine industries. The region has lost a number of businesses in recent years but this infrastructure will help keep jobs, skills and economic value in the region,” Mr Jones says.

In January Mr Jones announced a $12.89m loan from the Regional Infrastructure Fund for the neighbouring marina upgrade.

The upgrade will provide the ability to lift out heavier boats for servicing by installing a 110-tonne vessel hoist. It will also expand the marina’s hardstand capacity for marine maintenance from 14 to 54 bays. A purpose-built marine service centre with office, retail and workshop spaces will also be built. Work on that project is due to begin in May.

MIL OSI