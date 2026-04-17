Advocacy – Palestine Forum of New Zealand Marks Palestinian Prisoners’ Day, Calls for Justice and Accountability

Source: Palestine Forum of New Zealand

The Palestine Forum of New Zealand stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people today, April 17, in commemorating Palestinian Prisoners’ Day, a day that highlights the ongoing suffering and injustice faced by thousands of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

For decades, Palestinian prisoners have been at the heart of the struggle for freedom and dignity. Today, over 9,000 Palestinians, including children, women, journalists, and political leaders, are detained under a system that has been widely condemned by international human rights organisations. Many are held under administrative detention, imprisoned without charge or trial, in violation of fundamental principles of justice and international law.

“These prisoners are not just numbers; they are sons, daughters, mothers, and fathers whose lives have been disrupted by a system of occupation and control. Their continued detention reflects a broader pattern of systemic injustice that must not be ignored.”

— Maher Nazzal, Palestine Forum of New Zealand

Reports from organisations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have documented widespread concerns, including ill-treatment, denial of medical care, and the use of solitary confinement. The Forum is particularly alarmed by the treatment of Palestinian children in detention, many of whom are subjected to military courts and denied basic legal protections.

Calls on the New Zealand Government

On this day, the Palestine Forum of New Zealand calls on the New Zealand Government to:

Publicly advocate for the immediate release of all Palestinians held under administrative detention

Demand adherence to international humanitarian law, including the Fourth Geneva Convention

Support international accountability mechanisms addressing violations against Palestinian prisoners

The Forum also calls on civil society, human rights groups, and individuals across Aotearoa New Zealand to raise awareness, speak out, and stand in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners and their families.

“Silence is complicity. We must continue to raise our voices until justice is achieved and freedom is realised for all Palestinians.”

— Maher Nazzal, Palestine Forum of New Zealand